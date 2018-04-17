International Champions Cup Announces 2018 Tournament

Miami, Fla. | April 17, 2018 - RELEVENT, a multi-national media, sports and entertainment group, today announced the 2018 International Champions Cup presented by Heineken, featuring the largest number of teams, matches and venues in the Tournament's history. This year's chase for the Cup features 18 of the best clubs in the world playing 27 matches across the United States, Europe and Singapore, delivering on the premier sports property's mission to transform European soccer's presence around the world.

In its sixth installment, the Tournament is known for kicking off the international soccer season by bringing world-class soccer to the masses and slating marquee match-ups that attract record-breaking crowds – including the largest recorded attendance for a soccer match in the United States.

With matches scheduled between July 20 and August 12, the 2018 International Champions Cup will take on a new format. Whereas past Tournaments recognized a winner within each participating continent, this year's competitive structure will take on a more cohesive format, reigning one overall global champion.

Collectively, these 18 clubs have won an incredible 278 first division league titles.

The Tournament will host U.S.-based matches in New York/New Jersey, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Charlotte, San Diego, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Philadelphia. Europe host cities include Vienna, Gothenburg, Madrid, Stockholm, Naples, Klagenfurt, Lecce and Warsaw. Singapore will also showcase three matches at the Singapore National Stadium.

Each team will play three matches, and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will be crowned champion. Each win in regulation will result in three points and a tie will go straight to a shootout; the winning team in a shootout will receive two points and the losing team will receive one.

RELEVENT also announced the launch of the Women's International Champions Cup.

The 2018 Women's International Champions Cup will bring three of Europe's top women's teams, including Manchester City F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain, to participate in a preseason training camp at the University of Portland alongside the top-40 Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) players (ages 17-19) between July 21 – 26.

Following the training camp, the European clubs will fly to Miami and will be joined by NWSL powerhouse North Carolina Courage for the inaugural Women's International Championship Cup. Semifinal matches will be played on Friday, July 27, with the third-place match and final scheduled for July 29th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla.

"Interest and fandom for European soccer in the United States and Asia is at an all-time high. Record numbers of new kids from every region and community are finding a passion for the game, the mythical teams and compelling personalities," said Daniel Sillman, CEO of ICC and RELEVENT. "The International Champions Cup and RELEVENT are incredibly excited about giving fans another amazing tournament. In addition to hosting legendary clubs in great cities and creating the European football experience, we are committed to finding new and innovative ways bring the teams, players and fans together. Last week's announcement of the first-ever women's tournament was met with overwhelming response, underscoring the passion for European soccer and our mission."

Exclusive presale tickets will be available starting April 24, 2018, with general on-sale ticket access starting on May 1, 2018. European presale tickets will be available on May 9, 2018. Fans can sign up on the International Champions Cup website for access to the presale. All venue-specific and other ticket information is available at International Champions Cup newly-launched website.

"We've built something truly unique," said Charlie Stillitano, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of RELEVENT. "Our vision of celebrating the world's greatest clubs and athletes will come to life this summer with epic matches showcasing the most competitive soccer in the world."

The 2018 International Champions Cup is presented by Heineken USA and sponsored by, MasterCard International, Ally Financial, Konami Digital Entertainment, XYIENCE Energy Drink, VIVID SEATS, and Hertz.

2018 Schedule

Friday, July 20

Manchester City F.C. vs. Borussia Dortmund – Chicago, Soldier Field

Sevilla FC vs. S.L. Benfica – Zurich, Letzigrund

*Sunday, July 22 *

Liverpool F.C. vs. Borussia Dortmund – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium

Wednesday, July 25

A.S. Roma vs. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. – San Diego, SDCCU Stadium

Borussia Dortmund vs. S.L. Benfica – Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

Juventus F.C. vs. F.C. Bayern Munich – Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Manchester City F.C. vs. Liverpool F.C. – New York, MetLife Stadium

A.C. Milan vs. Manchester United F.C. – Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

Thursday, July 26

Club Atlético de Madrid vs. Arsenal F.C. – Singapore, National Stadium

*Saturday, July 28 *

Manchester United F.C. vs. Liverpool F.C. – Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium

F.C. Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City F.C. – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

FC Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. – Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

S.L. Benfica vs. Juventus F.C. – New York, Red Bull Arena

Arsenal F.C. vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Singapore, National Stadium

Chelsea F.C. vs. Sevilla FC – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

*Monday, July 30 *

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Atlético de Madrid – Singapore, National Stadium

Tuesday, July 31

Manchester United F.C. vs. Real Madrid C.F. – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. vs. A.C. Milan – Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium

FC Barcelona vs. A.S. Roma – Dallas, AT&T Stadium

*Wednesday, August 1 *

Chelsea F.C. vs. F.C. Internazionale – Gothenberg, Ullevi Stadium

*Saturday, August 4 *

Real Madrid C.F. vs. Juventus F.C. – Washington D.C., FedEx Field

A.C. Milan vs. FC Barcelona – Bay Area, Levi's Stadium

Arsenal F.C. vs. Chelsea F.C. – Stockholm, Friends Arena

Tuesday, August 7

Real Madrid C.F. vs. A.S. Roma – New York, MetLife Stadium

Internazionale Milan vs. Sevilla – Lecce, Stadio Via del Mare

Sunday, August 12

Atlético de Madrid vs. Internazionale Milan – Madrid, Wanda Stadium

T.B.D.