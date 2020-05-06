International_ General Members

Wednesday, May 06, 2020 11:26 AM

The NFL has announced that the scheduled international games will be relocated and played at the home team stadium in 2020. As a result, the Dolphins will now host the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium on [DATE].

As a Dolphins Member, you are guaranteed access to your seats for this event. It has been added to your account and your payments will be adjusted accordingly. To view pricing and details for this game please visit account manager.

If you do not wish to add the Seahawks game, please click HERE. You will have until Thursday, May 21st to remove this game from your package.

