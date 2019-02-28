Assistant GM Marvin Allen Complimented At Combine

Allen spent the last two years working as a national scout for the Buffalo Bills, but he began his scouting career with the New England Patriots, where he worked on the same scouting staff as Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier.

"Marvin has always been very smart, very hard-working," Grier said on The Audible last week. "He kind of came up the right way, kind of like we did, kind of like an intern and then worked his way from area scout to a national scout to college director in Kansas City with John Dorsey. Marvin and I have known each other for years. I've known him since I was a freshman in college. I've always liked him. Very intelligent, hard-working, but a good person. Great personality."