Miami Dolphins to Honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas

Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas will be honored this Sunday, October 15 at halftime during the Dolphins' Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

In August, Thomas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. back in August. Thomas was selected as a fifth-round draft pick back in 1996 and has become one of the most decorated linebackers in Miami Dolphins history.

After 12 seasons in a Dolphins uniform, the linebacker will be honored in a halftime with his own ceremony and ring presentation at Hard Rock Stadium. Thomas will serve as the Dolphins' honorary captain for the game and join the current Dolphins captains for the coin toss.

During halftime, Thomas will be joined by Dolphins Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross and President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Jim Porter, where he will be presented with the Kay Jewelers Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence and address the fans during the ceremony.

Thomas returned to Miami GardensHard Rock Stadium back in July during Training Camp, ahead of his Hall of Fame enshrinement where he reflected on his career.