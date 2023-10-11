Miami Dolphins to Honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas

Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas will be honored this Sunday, October 15 at halftime during the Dolphins' Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
In August, Thomas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. back in August. Thomas was selected as a fifth-round draft pick back in 1996 and has become one of the most decorated linebackers in Miami Dolphins history.
After 12 seasons in a Dolphins uniform, the linebacker will be honored in a halftime with his own ceremony and ring presentation at Hard Rock Stadium. Thomas will serve as the Dolphins' honorary captain for the game and join the current Dolphins captains for the coin toss.
During halftime, Thomas will be joined by Dolphins Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross and President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Jim Porter, where he will be presented with the Kay Jewelers Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence and address the fans during the ceremony.
Thomas returned to Miami GardensHard Rock Stadium back in July during Training Camp, ahead of his Hall of Fame enshrinement where he reflected on his career.
"I am proud of getting here, for sure man," he said. "It was a long road. I had to be patient. Good things take time. I never doubted myself when so many doubters were out there. But that was the best thing about it, it just helped motivate me to be my best. It gave me that chip on my shoulder."
Thomas was the first speaker to take the stage at of the 2023 Hhall of Fame classinduction ceremony. The linebacker was joined by , which included the likes of DeMarcus Ware, Joe Thomas, Ken Riley, Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley, Darrell Revis and Ronde Barber.
Thomas joined a long list of decorated MIami Dolphins to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Thomas rounds out his NFL career as a Five time first-team All-Pro (1998-99, 2002-03, 2006), two time second-team All-Pro (2001, 2005), seven-time Pro Bowler (2000-04, 2006-07), and member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s. Thomas's career speaks for itself, from a fifth-round draft pick back in 1996 to one of the most decorated linebackers in NFL history.
Join the fun and witness the decorated Dolphins linebacker take the field at halftime on Sunday!