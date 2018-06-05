Nat Moore Vocational Grant Endowment Program Guidelines

The Nat Moore Vocational Grant will provide grants to young adults ages 18-24 to aid in furthering their education. Those interested within this age range MUST apply to a vocational/trade program in South Florida. The preferred vocational/trade programs are Construction, Hospitality and Information Technology. The number of grants awarded is based on the funding available and the number of qualified applications received. The grants are primarily distributed directly to the vocational/trade school, which helps to ensure that the student remains in school. The maximum award amount is $3,500 per recipient toward the cost of the entire program. Funds are disbursed as needed to cover the course each term. Please read the following in its entirely prior to starting the application. Once you open the application, you will need to complete the entire application prior to submitting. The application does not permit you to save and come back later to complete.