Nat Moore Vocational Grant Endowment Program Guidelines

Please read in its entirety.
The Nat Moore Vocational Grant will provide grants to young adults ages 18-24 to aid in furthering their education. Those interested within this age range MUST apply to a vocational/trade program in South Florida. The preferred vocational/trade programs are Construction, Hospitality and Information Technology. The number of grants awarded is based on the funding available and the number of qualified applications received. The grants are primarily distributed directly to the vocational/trade school, which helps to ensure that the student remains in school. The maximum award amount is $3,500 per recipient toward the cost of the entire program. Funds are disbursed as needed to cover the course each term. Please read the following in its entirely prior to starting the application. Once you open the application, you will need to complete the entire application prior to submitting. The application does not permit you to save and come back later to complete.
Vocational Grant Guidelines
- Applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
- Applicants must be between the ages of 18-24. If current or graduating High School Senior, please provide appropriate documentation.
- Demonstrate financial need.
Vocational Grant Submission Requirements
Please compile the following documents and save them as individual documents. You will need to upload all of the information separately throughout the application process. Here is a checklist of what you will need to upload when submitting your application:
- FASFA report (Free Application for Federal Student Aid report) or SAR report (Student Aid Report is provided after you submit your FASFA report),
- High School Transcript (only if current or graduating high school senior),
- List of all Community Service,
- A personal statement of 300 words, describing why you should be a recipient of the Nat Moore Vocational Grant and what you intend to accomplish with your diploma or certification, and how you will give back to your community.
- Signed Permission to Release Form,
- One photograph (passport photo preferred),
- One (1) Letter of Recommendation (only if current or graduating high school senior), and
- Financial awards you have received.