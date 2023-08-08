Practice 10: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Top Moment

The Falcons arrived in Miami Gardens for a week of work, bringing with them one of the league's more-intriguing rushing attacks. In an era of pass-happy football, Atlanta is well-invested in the run game, spearheaded by the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, rookie Bijan Robinson.

For the Dolphins, it is a chance to go toe-to-toe with one of the top projected ground games. The results on Day 1 were extremely positive.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips has been on a steady plane of progression heading into Year 3 of his pro career. An emphasis in his game this year is setting the edge in the run game. Phillips has had a phenomenal camp by all accounts, but his work against the run jumps off the practice field. He was back at it Tuesday as the vaunted Falcons rushing attack tried to beat down the door on the perimeter, but Phillips consistently held the fort.