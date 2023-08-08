Presented by

Practice 10: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Aug 08, 2023 at 05:50 PM
Wingfield-Travis
Travis Wingfield

Writer

It's officially game week as the Dolphins and Falcons will tune it up twice ahead of Friday's preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium. Practice No. 1 is in the books with Atlanta. Here are the highlights:

Practice 10, August 8, 2023

Top Moment

The Falcons arrived in Miami Gardens for a week of work, bringing with them one of the league's more-intriguing rushing attacks. In an era of pass-happy football, Atlanta is well-invested in the run game, spearheaded by the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, rookie Bijan Robinson.

For the Dolphins, it is a chance to go toe-to-toe with one of the top projected ground games. The results on Day 1 were extremely positive.

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips has been on a steady plane of progression heading into Year 3 of his pro career. An emphasis in his game this year is setting the edge in the run game. Phillips has had a phenomenal camp by all accounts, but his work against the run jumps off the practice field. He was back at it Tuesday as the vaunted Falcons rushing attack tried to beat down the door on the perimeter, but Phillips consistently held the fort.

On back-to-back plays, Phillips strung plays out, got off his block and tagged off for losses. At the conclusion of the second rep, Phillips came off the stack with a ton of enthusiasm.

Top Quote:

The short-area quickness is so good. He does such a good job of making those one-step cuts. You can feel his body language and know when he’s getting ready to break out. He has a really good feel for the zone looks as well. Man-to-man he’s fast and crafty so he can beat you off pure speed; but it’s the zone looks where he knows how to throttle down. Dolphins QB Mike White on WR Braxton Berrios’ ability to win on third down

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios caught three passes on third downs to move the sticks during Tuesday's practice. All three of the grabs were in tight quarters, and the results of sharp routes synced up with timing from his signal-callers.

Everyone knows about the capabilities of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in that receivers room. Berrios' skillset is the quintessential complement to the two burners.

More Top Performers

Safety Verone McKinley III stepped in front of a Logan Woodside pass during the red zone period and returned the interception 90 yards for a touchdown.

The Dolphins running backs made plays via the air and ground. Raheem Mostert got free for a long catch-and-run from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and scored on a Tua throw in red zone work. Running back De'Von Achane dropped his shoulder for a touchdown run in the red zone period and shook free for two explosive runs in other 11-on-11 periods.

Tyreek Hill is usually the best player when he steps on a field, and he was again Tuesday. Whether it was team period, one-on-ones or otherwise, Hill was a problem for the Falcons defense. Robbie Chosen had one of his most productive days scoring a long touchdown during one-on-ones and racking up chunk plays in the team period, most notably a shot for 30 yards from Tagovailoa.

Social Roundup

For more analysis on Dolphins training camp, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield – available on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related Content

news

Practice 9: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins were back at Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since the playoff-clinching win in January for the team stadium practice on Day 9 of Training Camp.
news

Practice 8: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Through rain and shine, the Miami offense finds explosive plays during Day 8 of Dolphins Training Camp.
news

Practice 7: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The relationship between running backs and offensive line steadily progressing during Day 7 of Training Camp.
news

Practice 6: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The offense finds its rhythm behind a strong day from Tua Tagovailoa and the quarterback room.
news

Practice 5: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Fans in attendance on Monday were treated to a back-and-forth battle between the offense and defense on day five of Dolphins Training Camp.
news

Practice 4: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Fans were back in the stands at the Baptist Health Training Complex and they were treated to a Sunday show.
news

Practice 3: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins defense unleashes relentless pass rush in dominant Day 3 effort during training camp.
news

Practice 2: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

After the offense showed out on Day 1, the defense bounces back in a big way on Thursday.
news

Practice 1: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins were back on the field Wednesday ready to embark on the journey of the 2023 season
news

Day 17 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp vs. Philadelphia Notebook

Day 1 of joint practices with the Eagles is in the books; we'll take a deep dive look at the play on the field
news

Day 16 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

The Dolphins returned to the field for an efficient practice ahead of the Eagles' Wednesday arrival and the return of fans in the practice stands
Advertising