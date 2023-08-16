Practice 14: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Top Moment

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has done a little bit of everything since hearing his name called in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Initially a spot-starter with sack production off the edge, Van Ginkel's role has evolved into effective rusher, tough run defender, special teams ace and overall playmaker.

That continued Wednesday in Houston as the fifth-year linebacker picked off Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"I feel like the defense did good," cornerback Xavien Howard said. "We made some plays. 'Gink' (Andrew Van Ginkel) especially made a lot of plays today. That dude will ball no matter where he's at on the field."