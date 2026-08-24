Practice 15: 2026 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

Training camp 2026 is nearing its end. The Dolphins kicked off the last week of training camp practices Monday with a brief, rain-soaked session. On Sunday, Head Coach Jeff Hafley provided an update on the makeup of Monday's work.

"The practices are going to be a little bit different now," Hafley said. "The guys who haven't played football, we need to ramp up their reps (Monday) in practice. But then you get a lot of guys who just played. We have to be really careful there because they're just coming off a game and they're not going to be ready to practice, so their practice will be more like a jog through."

The focus of the actual reps also changes this week, per Hafley.

"The starters, we got to ramp this up and really get ready for the season," he said. "Some more situational football some more move-the-ball and just play ball where there's less scripting and more thinking from the players."Hafley's camp has been intense. It's been steeped in individual development and team camaraderie. His focus has been on fundamentals and technique. Monday, with quarterback Malik Willis taking full-speed reps and the majority of them, the results from the process were immediately visible.

Each time Willis dropped back, the ball came out at the top of his drop. He played on time and in rhythm, which is a great sign for the offense less than three weeks away from the opener in Las Vegas.

"Yeah, it was a good day," tight end Greg Dulcich said. "Had the day off yesterday and just tried to get moving around and play with intent, so I thought we did a good job of that."

Willis found Achane on multiple explosive strikes and threw a touchdown to wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in a crowd of Dolphins defenders. Willis, again on time, ripped a line drive to the crossbar giving Tolbert space to elevate and pull it down in the end zone.

Part of Willis' strong day came from a wall of remarkable pass protection. Tackles Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson created sturdy pockets that clearly gave Willis confidence.

Defensively, rookie cornerback Chris Johnson scored two pass breakups and was in coverage on two other incomplete passes. The two breakups came during one-on-one matchups with wide receiver Malik Washington, but his best rep was against a fellow rookie. Wide receiver Caleb Douglas tried to win on a vertical route up the sideline, but Johnson stayed on top of the route, disrupting Douglas' timing. Johnson prevented Douglas from finishing the route as the ball sailed incomplete.