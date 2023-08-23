Practice 17: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The end of training camp is near and the start of the regular season is on the periphery. Before that, the preseason finale in Jacksonville on Saturday. First, though, two more days of camp including the highlights from Wednesday's work.
Practice 17, August 23, 2023
Top Moment
The 2023 Dolphins debuted in the preseason with 129 rushing yards in the opening half against the Atlanta Falcons. It was the most yards on the ground in a half of an exhibition game since at least 2000 for the Fins. It took the team one week to top that with 140 rushing yards in the opening stanza in Houston. Finishing with 205 yards on the ground, Miami is establishing itself with the running game this preseason.
Wednesday's practice was more of the same. Aside from the backs' involvement in the passing game, both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson ripped off long touchdown scampers of 40 and 30 yards respectively.
Top Quote:
He just plays the ball like crazy. Ball production. That’s the biggest thing he makes. Playing corner, you have to have a short-term memory. He has that down to a pat. He’s really good at not letting anything get too high or too low. Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou on Xavien Howard
We don't hear cornerback Xavien Howard's name very often in practice. Dolphins quarterbacks know better than to challenge the game's preeminent ball hawk. Wednesday, Mike White tried Howard, who drove out of his back pedal, found the football and took it the other direction for a touchdown.
It's been that kind of camp for Howard. The pass breakup fans saw Saturday in Houston is a common result when he's thrown at here at the Baptist Health Training Complex. A combination of limited targets and pass breakups make for few completions allowed.
More Top Performers
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sharp. The ball rarely hit the ground and the offense frequently found answers to blitzes.
Wide receivers Robbie Chosen and Cedrick Wilson Jr. were two of Tagovailoa's favorite targets. The pair caught a handful of passes and chewed up yards with runs after the catch.
Linebackers Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel had potential sacks on three consecutive plays. The Dolphins are deep at the position, evident by Wednesday's work.
