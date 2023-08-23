Practice 17: 2023 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Notebook

The 2023 Dolphins debuted in the preseason with 129 rushing yards in the opening half against the Atlanta Falcons. It was the most yards on the ground in a half of an exhibition game since at least 2000 for the Fins. It took the team one week to top that with 140 rushing yards in the opening stanza in Houston. Finishing with 205 yards on the ground, Miami is establishing itself with the running game this preseason.