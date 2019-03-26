Robert Quinn's Status With Dolphins Still To Be Decided

“A couple of other teams have called and inquired about (Quinn) recently,” Grier said from the owners meetings in Arizona. “For us, as well as with the Ryan trade, we were just looking at all options available to us. Robert is a good player. We can keep him on this roster if we have to. He’s a good player, he’s got value and he probably fits some other schemes a little bit better in terms of what he does, so he and his agent and other teams are talking to us about it, and that’s where we are right now with that.”