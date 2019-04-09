Seven Former AAF Players Join Dolphins' Roster

The Dolphins signed seven players Tuesday from the short-lived Alliance of American Football, including its most prolific pass rusher and one of its most productive rushers.
The list is headed by linebacker Jayrone Elliott, who was tied for first in the AAF with 7.5 sacks in eight games for the San Antonio Commanders.
Also signed was Commanders running back Kenneth Farrow, who was tied for second with 372 rushing yards and also had 12 receptions and four touchdowns. Farrow earned AAF Offensive Player of the Week honors when he rushed for 142 yards on 30 carries against Birmingham in Week 4.
Three other San Antonio players were signed: linebacker Tyrone Holmes, tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith and defensive tackle Joey Mbu. The others were Birmingham Iron guard Michael Dunn and Memphis Express wide receiver Reece Horn.
The 27-year-old Elliott has the most NFL experience in the group, with three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He hadn’t played in the NFL since 2016 before his stint in the new league.
Elliott went to training camp with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 before being among the cuts down to the 53-man roster.
After playing defensive end at the University of Toledo, Elliott joined the Green Bay Packers as a rookie free agent in 2014. He earned a roster spot as a 3-4 outside linebacker after leading the NFL in the 2014 preseason with five sacks.
In three seasons with the Packers, Elliott appeared in 38 regular season games and had four sacks, including three in 2015.
Dallas traded for Elliott on Sept. 3, 2017, but he didn’t play a game for the Cowboys.
Off the field, Elliott was selected in 2016 as the Packers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
Holmes appeared in 15 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2016-17. A sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, he also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
Mbu played in two games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 and seven with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 after entering the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2015.
Farrow played 13 games with two starts for the San Diego Chargers in 2016 after entering the league as a rookie free agent and had 192 rushing yards and 13 catches. He spent time on the New England Patriots practice squad in 2018, so he has some familiarity with Head Coach Brian Flores and Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea.
Jones-Smith spent the 2018 offseason and training camp with the Houston Texans after coming in as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Pittsburgh.
Dunn, who started seven games for Birmingham Iron in the AAF, spent most of the 2018 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. There, he worked under new Dolphins offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.
Horn played in all eight games for Memphis and he had 28 catches for 429 yards and one touchdown. His receiving yardage was fourth in the AAF. He spent time with the Tennessee Titans in 2016 as a rookie free agent out of Division II Indianapolis and also has played in Italy and Austria. In the summer of 2015, Horn worked as an intern in the Indianapolis Colts’ community relations department before becoming an AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) All-American that fall.