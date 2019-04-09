Seven Former AAF Players Join Dolphins' Roster

In three seasons with the Packers, Elliott appeared in 38 regular season games and had four sacks, including three in 2015.

Dallas traded for Elliott on Sept. 3, 2017, but he didn’t play a game for the Cowboys.

Off the field, Elliott was selected in 2016 as the Packers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Holmes appeared in 15 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2016-17. A sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, he also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

Mbu played in two games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 and seven with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 after entering the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2015.