South Florida: Football's mecca for talent produces another crop of future pros

RB James Cook - Georgia

Hometown: Miami

High School: Miami Central

Brother of Dalvin Cook, James saved his best for last for the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. He piled up 236 yards from scrimmage in the 2022 College Football Playoffs to cap off a career in which he accumulated 2,233 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns.

DE Nik Bonitto - Oklahoma

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

A three-year starter for the Sooners, Bonitto went from St. Thomas Aquinas to the Big 12 where he collected 19.5 sacks in Norman, OK. Bonitto also had 33 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble.

DT Jonathan Ford - Miami

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale

High School: Dillard

Going from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale to the University of Miami, Ford amassed 60 tackles and three sacks over a five-year career with the Hurricanes.

CB Kaiir Elam - Florida

Hometown: Riviera Beach

High School: Benjamin

A three-year starter for the Gators, Elam is generating buzz as a potential early-round draft pick after registering five interceptions and 20 passes defensed in his career in Gainesville.