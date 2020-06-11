Ted Karras, Christian Wilkins Thursday Press Conference

Both Wilkins and Karras are hard at work this offseason. Karras transported his bench and squat rack to his new South Florida residence where he's been lifting every day in his garage and periodically invited some new teammates to join him.

"I've met a few (of my teammates)," Karras said. "I've got a gym in my garage that a couple guys have come over and lifted at. (I am) lucky, too. I know a lot of guys on this team already, which has been great. A lot of guys are trickling down as it kind of ramps up toward the season and I think it's going to be a really, really productive summer."

Karras has taken advantage of the warm weather and home gym to keep his body in peak physical shape, but it's been the virtual work where he's developing a bond and chemistry with the entire team. Karras discussed some of the challenges and things he's looking forward to getting back to when players can return to the practice facility.

"I think just being prepared every day, coming to work every day ready to work," Karras said. "I think that maybe sometimes – especially Zoom – I'm really not usually this serious all the time, like I come off pretty serious in meetings. Football time is serious time, and I think one thing that kind of stinks about this spring not being in the building is that now sometimes your teammates only see the serious side. You don't get that hour in the locker room after to connect, but as guys are trickling down here, we've started to lift together a little bit, run together and just whoever can make it and it's been nice to meet people and start developing a personal relationship because that's one of my favorite parts of the game."