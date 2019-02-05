Three Takeaways From Brian Flores' First Day

Everything is ultimately about the team. There is no way getting around that with Brian Flores steering the ship for the Miami Dolphins. If you’re a selfish individual and not a selfless player or staff member, look for a new place of employment! Flores is a structured man who has humility, but has zero tolerance for individuals that have their own ways of getting things done. If there’s one trait that the New England Patriots have that will now be a point of emphasis here in South Florida, it will be self discipline. On a day-to-day basis, everything that now happens in the football facility will focus on making this team better. That’s what the new head coach believes in and you better get on board because even though it’s only been one day on the job, this train has already left the station!