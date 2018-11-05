Three Takeaways | Dolphins 13, Jets 6

The Dolphins defense found a way to eliminate the explosive plays that have been exposing them over recent weeks. They held the New York offense and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold from generating any rhythm in the passing game. They also limited the Jets rushing attack to only 80 yards rushing and forcing four turnovers. Linebacker Kiko Alonso continued his aggressive play, getting his third interception of the season and T.J. McDonald led the defense in total tackles and also had an interception. The Miami defense also made the Jets look at a long field for the first 30 minutes of the game, with their average starting position on their own 18-yard line. The defense was aggressive from start to finish, and needed to play that way on a day where the offense needed assistance in a big way.