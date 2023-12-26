Three Takeaways: Dolphins Clinch Playoffs with Team Win over Dallas

To move the chains one last time, Head Coach Mike McDaniel called upon a gritty, sometimes forgotten veteran back with a penchant for the difficult yards.

"Jeff Wilson comes and fights for the yardage that allows us to kneel down and kick a field goal," McDaniel said. "That is happening all over the place in all three phases, which is why you're seeing a team that is playing very hard for each other each and every week. So many guys are contributing. So many guys are stepping up with injuries, and that's the most fun football to be a part of."

Coach mentioned the injuries. The player responsible for the biggest lane on the final conversion was Robert Jones, a reserve lineman who endured and recovered from two injuries this season.

That's the story of the 2023 Dolphins. It is a team with the aforementioned injuries on offense. A team without an emerging pass rushing star and the two signal-callers at both linebacker and safety on defense. A team that has found a way to win 11 out of 15 games this season.

The NFL is a mystery, always. But when it comes to the Miami Dolphins, fans can count on a driven team that plays for one another without letting adversity veer course.

2. Jason Sanders! Bang!