Three Takeaways: Dolphins Cruise in the Capitol

You know it's a fun season when each week the "first time since…" category gets updated. This time around, the Dolphins achieved a 9-3 start for the first time since 2001. The 30-point margin of victory was the largest for Miami in a road game since 1978.

The Dolphins are now 2-0 post-Thanksgiving with a cumulative score of 79-28. If the goal was to hit peak stride in the calendar's final month, Miami is well on its way. Here are three takeaways from Miami 45, Washington 15.

1. Bombs away

Last week at MetLife Stadium, the Dolphins punctuated a runaway victory with a nine-minute drive. That march highlighted Miami's ability to out-physical a team known for its brand of tough ball. At FedExField on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense showed you why they lead the league in so many categories.