Presented by

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Cruise in the Capitol

Dec 04, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Wingfield-Travis
Travis Wingfield

Writer

You know it's a fun season when each week the "first time since…" category gets updated. This time around, the Dolphins achieved a 9-3 start for the first time since 2001. The 30-point margin of victory was the largest for Miami in a road game since 1978.

The Dolphins are now 2-0 post-Thanksgiving with a cumulative score of 79-28. If the goal was to hit peak stride in the calendar's final month, Miami is well on its way. Here are three takeaways from Miami 45, Washington 15.

1. Bombs away

Last week at MetLife Stadium, the Dolphins punctuated a runaway victory with a nine-minute drive. That march highlighted Miami's ability to out-physical a team known for its brand of tough ball. At FedExField on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense showed you why they lead the league in so many categories.

Tagovailoa uncorked two long balls to Tyreek Hill on a pair of third downs that produced two touchdowns and re-wrote some of the Dolphins record book. For Hill, he's the only player to have two receptions of 60-plus yards in a game in an NFL game this season. And he's done it twice. He's the only NFL player since at least 1978 to accomplish that feat.

It was Hill's eighth game with 100 receiving yards this season, tying Mark Duper's franchise record set back in 1986. With 100 yards next week against the Titans, Hill would break that franchise record and tie another one, with Irving Fryar for the most consecutive 100-yard games (four).

It takes two to tango, and Tagovailoa had his dancing shoes on. He averaged 1.18 expected points added per play, the most by a quarterback in a game this season. His ability to navigate the pocket (no sacks and two QB hits despite another week of shuffling offensive lineman), helped Miami produce 38 offensive points on just nine possessions.

Nobody has produced more on throws of 20-plus air yards. He leads the NFL with 901 yards and nine touchdowns on deep passes.

"The depth perception that Tua has down the field is pretty rare, so he can really feel when a post-safety is not at the depth they need to be," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. "For him to be able to do that under a hair of duress is why he's doing some special stuff on the football field."

2. Van Ginkel leads smothering defensive effort

The last time the Miami defense surrendered more than 17 points was October 22 in Philadelphia (Kansas City's defensive score game them 21 total). The red-hot streak has seen the Dolphins climb to the top of the leaderboards in several categories, specifically with their pass rush.

Three more sacks on Sunday gives Miami 41 on the season, tied for third in the league. The 90 quarterback hits trail only the San Francisco 49ers. Andrew Van Ginkel was in a starring role once again with one of those sacks, but it was his interception returned for a touchdown that flipped the game on its head.

Van Ginkel has three touchdowns in his NFL career, and he's changed the route each time. He's scored on a punt block recovery, a fumble recovery, and now the first pick-six of his career.

The Dolphins are now sixth in total defense and are allowing just 22.2 points per game.

3. Clean operation

The Dolphins' three losses this season have shared a common theme. Each have occurred against some of the NFL's best teams, and away from Hard Rock Stadium. In those games, Miami amassed 24 penalties for 213 yards and turned the ball over four times. With six giveaways in the last two games, both victories, it was fair to wonder if Miami could clean it up.

That question was answered in resounding fashion. Miami was penalized only two times for 15 yards and did not commit a turnover. We've seen how capable this Miami team is when the self-inflicted wounds aren't hindering the NFL's most exciting offense. They scored 38 points on nine possessions in this game.

It's the second time this season Miami didn't turn the ball over. They are averaging 57.5 points per game in which they don't turn the ball over.

For more analysis, takeaways and breakdowns, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, available on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Comprehensively Beat Jets, Improve to 8-3

Road games on a short week are a tall order, but the hay was in the barn early for the Dolphins on Black Friday with a 34-13 win over the rival Jets. Moving the ball as well as any team has on Gang Green this season, and putting the New York offense in quicksand, the yardage disparity at one point was 320-50 in favor of the good guys.
news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Down Raiders with Three Interceptions

The wins keep coming at home as the Dolphins secured their 17th victory in the last 19 starts at Hard Rock Stadium. The offense captured an early lead and the defense never relented, maintaining that one-score advantage across nine consecutive possessions.
news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Comeback Bid Falls Short in 21-14 Loss to Chiefs

The defending Super Bowl Champions make one more play than Miami to drop the Fins to 6-3.
news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Sweep Patriots Behind Complete Team Win

Miami gets it done in all three phases to sweep New England for the second time in three years.
news

Three Takeaways: Fins Show Fight, Ultimately Fall in Philly

The Dolphins fall to 5-2 after a 31-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Continue Homefield Dominance in 42-21 Win Over Panthers

Miami improves to 5-1 on the season with 15th win in last 17 games at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Improve to 4-1, Defeat Giants 31-16

Another lopsided victory at Hard Rock Stadium gives Miami best start since 2003. Hard Rock Stadium has been one of the best homefield advantages in the NFL. Winners in 14 of their last 16 at home, Miami climbs back into the driver's seat of the AFC East at 4-1.
news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Drop First Game of 2023, Lose to Buffalo 48-20

The Dolphins return to the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium for a pair of games after a 3-1 start.
news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Pile Up Records in 70-20 Route of Broncos

The Dolphins take their place atop the record book with a historical victory. The players, the fans in the stands and even the mascot T.D. was exhausted keeping up with a Dolphins offense that produced a historical day in a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Outlast Patriots 24-17 in Foxboro

Two of the toughest road trips of the season are in the rear-view mirror as the Dolphins escape without a blemish to their record. Miami is out to a 2-0 start for the second consecutive year behind an offense that's out-pacing record books, and a defense stamping an emphatic statement.
news

Three Takeaways: Dolphins Outduel Chargers in 36-34 Shootout

The Dolphins are out to a 1-0 start for the third consecutive year thanks to a dominant showing on offense and a clutch effort from the defense. Records were set, celebrations were had and the Dolphins return to South Florida with an important win over one of the league's most talented clubs in the Los Angeles Chargers.
Advertising