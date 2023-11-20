Three Takeaways: Dolphins Down Raiders with Three Interceptions

Phillips' interception came at the cost of a sack from defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Raiders QB Aiden O'Connell was parallel to the ground when he heaved a desperation attempt on fourth down. Still, Wilkins' 4.5 sacks this season tie a career high, but the effort play on the following drive was the personification of Miami's star defensive tackle.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow broke several tackles enroute to a 31-yard reception. The man who got him down was the 310-proud, 95 percent snap-taking Wilkins.

"If you ever watch him at practice and you watch him in games, he does that literally every snap that the ball is down the field," McDaniel said. "That's what happens when you have players like that that have standards with which they go about their game, that you raise the level of everyone."

The Dolphins also limited the NFL's defending rushing champ (Josh Jacobs) to just 39 yards on 14 attempts.

3. Next man up

The offense has been dealing with attrition all season. Miami started its seventh new offensive line combination in 10 games, was without starting tight end Durham Smythe, and running back De'Von Achane left the game after just one carry.

Tyreek Hill exited the game for one drive with a hand injury, but later returned. On the possession without Cheetah, Miami scored what would qualify as the game-winning touchdown, going primarily through Jaylen Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa completed three consecutive passes to the Penguin for 36 yards.