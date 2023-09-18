Three Takeaways: Dolphins Outlast Patriots 24-17 in Foxboro

With four more quarterback sacks on Sunday night, Miami currently ranks sixth in the league with seven sacks, and they're doing it without committing extra rushers. The Dolphins have blitzed just 8.4 percent of their passing downs, yet are generating pressure 14.5 percent of opposing drop backs. At a rate of plus-6.1 pressure-to-blitz, the Dolphins are eighth in the league in that category, and seventh with 13 QB hits.

Andrew Van Ginkel led the charge with a sack, three QB hits, a tackle for loss, a pass defensed and five pressures. It was a shift in role from Week 1 when Van Ginkel played primarily in an off-ball position. Playing exclusively off the edge, Van Ginkel was one of the best players on the field Sunday night. Pushing him for that title was the rusher on the other side, Bradley Chubb. Chubb forced a fumble, picked up a sack, two QB hits, six pressures and two tackles for loss.

Xavien Howard picked off the 29th pass of his career, tying Patrick Surtain and Glenn Blackwood for fourth all-time in Dolphins history.