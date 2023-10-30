Three Takeaways: Dolphins Sweep Patriots Behind Complete Team Win

It's starting to sound like a broken record around here. The Dolphins are accomplishing feats not achieved since the early 2000's – like the team's first 6-2 start in 22 years. With a fifth win in the last six starts over the Patriots, Miami maintained its one-game advantage in the AFC East before departing to Deutschland for the biggest game of the young season against the defending Super Bowl champs.

Here are the takeaways from Miami's 31-17 win over rival New England.

1. Multiple ways to move the rock

Few offenses have achieved the balance that Miami found over the first seven games of the 2023 season. Entering Week 8, Miami had the top passing and running offense. In Week 2, New England deployed more three-high safety structures than any defense in the Next Gen Stats era. In the rematch on Sunday, the Patriots took away the Dolphins run game as Miami gained just 78 yards on 26 attempts.

Fortunately, for the Fins, they feature a potent passing attack starring Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Miami quarterback won his sixth game in as many tries against a Bill Belichick coached team – the most ever in the regular season. Hill crossed the 1,000-yard mark enroute to the most receiving yards through eight games since 1961 (1,014). And Waddle posted his first 100-yard game of the season.

All of this despite a challenging defense that threw new looks at Miami.

"It was one of the better defensive game plans that I've really ever gone against," Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. "The Patriots had an unbelievable plan to really kind of try to bottle us in and guys were able to make plays in key situations, which was always fun to be around."