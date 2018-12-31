Three Takeaways From Dolphins-Bills

One if the bright spots over the last month of the season has been the running and receiving of running back Kenyan Drake. His ability to elude defenders behind the line of scrimmage allows Drake to turn potential negative runs into positive yards. When the offensive line does provide running lanes and creases up front, Kenyan's speed gives this offense the chance of creating explosive plays from the rushing attack. His pass catching skills gives the offense a chance to get the football to him in space, where he does his best work. A perfect example of this was when quarterback Ryan Tannehill three a simple swing pass to Drake late in the first half. Drake caught the pass, ran through the tackle of a Bills cornerback, and then used his speed for a 19-yard gain. That play set up the Dolphins first score of the game. Drake had 95 total yards and led all Dolphins receivers with five receptions.