Three Takeaways From The 2019 NFL Combine

There’s little doubt where the strength of this year’s draft class is and it’s leaning heavily up front on the defensive side of the ball. Some of the edge defenders and defensive tackles that impressed during their college season continued to solidify their draft status didn’t and disappoint in Indianapolis. I’ll start with the edge athletes because you can’t go wrong with any of these defenders. Ohio State’s Nick Bosa, Montez Sweat from Mississippi State, Josh Allen from Kentucky and Clelin Ferrell from Clemson all had outstanding workouts. Let’s start with Bosa, because he could be one of the first players taken this April. He clocked a 4.79-40 yard dash and looked healthy after sitting out most of the 2018 season for the Buckeyes. Nick is a stud and I’m sure he will continue to impress at his pro day. Another freak is Sweat, who had the fastest 40-yard dash time for a defensive lineman in 15-plus years at the combine. At 6’6, 260 pounds, Montez ran a 4.41-40, and ran through the defensive drills like a wide receiver! He just might have vaulted up into the top five in this year’s draft. Allen can do a little bit of everything, playing as a pure pass rusher, or off the ball as a stand up outside linebacker. He plays the game just as fast in pads as he did in shorts at the combine! Ferrell isn’t going to wow you with is workout numbers but his college production should match up nicely to his combine workout and his pro day later this month. On the inside, Alabama’s Quinnen Williams and Christian Wilkins from Clemson led this group of talented defensive tackles. Williams ran well (4.83-40) and should be the first down lineman taken in April. Wilkins showed his quickness and explosiveness over the weekend, and his leadership skills are off the charts. He should be off the board mid-way or slightly after that in the first round. Also, Houston’s Ed Oliver, who has drawn some comparisons to Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald, plays with similar size and quickness. Lastly, it was disappointing for Clemson’s big down lineman Dexter Lawrence pulling a quad muscle running his second 40 yard dash. His 5.05 at 342 pounds is unbelievable and should be able to bounce back at his pro day later this month.