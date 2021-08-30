Three Takeaways: Preseason Week 3

The 2020 Dolphins made no secrets about their affinity for one another. Just go back to the television copy of Miami's games and peep the sideline shots after decisive moments went the Dolphins' way. The scene was the same Sunday in Cincinnati, players celebrating the individual victories of their teammates as if they were their own.

"There are a lot of things that I like," Flores said postgame in Cincinnati. "I think we've got a good group that works hard. They have good camaraderie. They have fun playing together. Hopefully people who watch us can see that. They've really worked hard. I think we're moving in the right direction but there's still a lot of work to be done."

The Dolphins have to get from 80 players to 53 by 4 PM Tuesday. In his Monday media availability, Flores communicated that he believes they will have to part ways with some players who will catch on somewhere else; a nod to the depth of the roster curated by Chris Grier and his front office staff. The presence of those players on the club throughout the offseason comes with an added advantage.