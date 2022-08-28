Three Takeaways: Preseason Week 3 vs Eagles

This town knows all about perfection. On the 50th anniversary of the undefeated team, the Dolphins head into the 2022 campaign riding a high after a great performance from two of the team's biggest stars.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ended the night with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill ran two routes and caught two passes for 64 yards, a cool 32.0 yards per route run.

Starting their first game action as teammates the same way they began Wednesday's practice – with a successful deep ball – the nation finally caught a glimpse of what we've seen all month at Dolphins camp.

"I want to hear the crowd cheer," Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Darrell Bevell said of the practice-opening deep shot, according to Tagovailoa at his Wednesday news conference.

The cheering never stopped, especially with QB1 at the controls. Tagovailoa threw with precision and timing. He showed the fleet-of-foot pocket mobility that draft analysts loved when he was coming out of Alabama. He hit chunk plays of 13, 15, 16, and 18 yards in addition to the 51-yard bomb. He directed two touchdowns drives and a field goal march to punctuate the preseason by scoring on four of his five drives.