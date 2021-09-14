Three Takeaways: Week 1

While Miami extended its NFL-best takeaway streak to 23 games, the No. 1 third down defense from a year ago has to make some corrections. The Patriots converted 68.8 percent of their third downs. Bill Belichick entered Sunday with a perfect 38-0 record when New England converted at least 60.1 percent of their third downs.

"We tried to take it one play at a time," Flores said. "That's the mentality our team has. Good play, bad play, just move on to the next play. A lot of corrections to make defensively. They were able to kind of make some plays, keep drives going, pick up third downs. We would have them in some second and longer situations, a penalty or, man, there is one where we get a sack but there was a penalty on it. Felt like every time we got a chance to get off the field they made a play or we had a mistake. That's what happens in a division game against good teams. They make plays, too."