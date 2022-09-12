Three Takeaways: Week 1 vs Patriots

A long spring and summer of hype and build-up culminated in a raucous crowd at Hard Rock Stadium cheering on a victorious effort from the home side. As was the case around the majority of the league, the opening stanza of the game was more of a feeling out period.

The team speed and explosive nature of this refined Dolphins roster is the perpetrator of much of that offseason excitement, and sure enough, two first-half splash plays put the Dolphins in front for good. It was Miami's fourth-straight victory over rival New England.