Three Takeaways: Week 10 vs Baltimore

Tua Tagovailoa's career passer rating in the fourth quarter ranks fourth in the NFL dating back to 1994 (104.7), a figure he improved on Thursday night. His 12 fourth-quarter touchdowns (rushing and passing) on 139 plays gives him the highest percentage of scoring plays in the game's final quarter over the same time period. (h/t to Chris Kauffman @ckparrot for the stat).

The Miami quarterback completed three-of-five passes for 93 yards -- a cool 18.6 yards per pass including the biggest offensive series of the game.

The Dolphins took over at their own 25-yard-line following a 99-yard touchdown drive by Baltimore. With 4:25 left in the game and three timeouts in the bank for the Ravens, the Miami offense needed to put together a drive, and they did. It took six plays to push the lead back to two scores, including a 64-yard pass to Albert Wilson and the finisher -- a 1-yard touchdown plunge on a quarterback keeper.