Three Takeaways: Week 10 vs Baltimore

With Thursday's victory, the Dolphins won two games in a five-day span for the first time since 2009 when they beat Tampa Bay on Sunday, November 15, and Carolina on Thursday, November 19. Behind a resurgent defensive performance and some timely offense, the Dolphins took down a team with a .750-or-better winning percentage in Week 10 or later for the first time since toppling the Patriots (12-3) in Week 17 of the 2019 season.
1. De-fense! De-fense! De-fense!
It's a choose-your-own-superlative adventure with the resurrection of this 2021 Miami Dolphins defense. The Dolphins put a stop a remarkable streak in Thursday night's win -- the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens had scored 14-or-more points in 45-straight games, the most of its kind by any player to begin an NFL career.
Miami also held the Pompano Beach native and the high-powered rushing attack under 100 yards -- Baltimore had achieved the century mark in 48 of their previous 49 games.
Removing the possession at the end of the half (one play, a kneel down), Miami kept Baltimore off the scoreboard for 10 consecutive possessions -- another feat that has not occurred under the direction of Jackson.
Xavien Howard's 49-yard strip, scoop and score turned the game on its side and Justin Coleman's interception in the end zone put the game to rest.
Rookie safety Jevon Holland set the high-water mark for NFL Next Gen Stats tracking data (back to 2016) for blitzes in a game. His 21 pass-rush attempts produced a career-best six QB pressures, including a sack, while his counterpoint, Brandon Jones, blitzed on 17 snaps -- the second-most safety blitzes since 2016.
Miami's Cover 0 look was called upon 40 times and helped produced four sacks. Holland, Elandon Roberts and Adam Butler had a full sack while Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel split one.
2. Gotta Have it QB
Tua Tagovailoa's career passer rating in the fourth quarter ranks fourth in the NFL dating back to 1994 (104.7), a figure he improved on Thursday night. His 12 fourth-quarter touchdowns (rushing and passing) on 139 plays gives him the highest percentage of scoring plays in the game's final quarter over the same time period. (h/t to Chris Kauffman @ckparrot for the stat).
The Miami quarterback completed three-of-five passes for 93 yards -- a cool 18.6 yards per pass including the biggest offensive series of the game.
The Dolphins took over at their own 25-yard-line following a 99-yard touchdown drive by Baltimore. With 4:25 left in the game and three timeouts in the bank for the Ravens, the Miami offense needed to put together a drive, and they did. It took six plays to push the lead back to two scores, including a 64-yard pass to Albert Wilson and the finisher -- a 1-yard touchdown plunge on a quarterback keeper.
It was the fourth time this season Tagovailoa engineered a drive in the final quarter in which he helped: to give Miami a lead (Atlanta and Jacksonville), stretch the advantage to two scores (Baltimore), or killed the clock (New England).
3. Next Man Up
The Dolphins' wide receiver position has been a battle of attrition all season. With DeVante Parker and Will Fuller on the injured reserve, Miami desperately needed their replacements to fill the production void, and boy did they.
Albert Wilson caught the aforementioned 64-yard pass while Isaiah Ford's 52-yard reception from Jacoby Brissett at the end of the first half helped Miami establish a lead at the break, one they would not relinquish. With four catches apiece, Wilson led the team with 87 receiving yards and Ford right behind him with 84.
It was the first time that two players threw 50-yard completions for Miami in the same game since 2018 (Ryan Tannehill 74 yards to Albert Wilson, Albert Wilson 52 yards to Jakeem Grant vs. Oakland).
BONUS!
Who wants another takeaway?
You get another takeaway!
4. The 2020 and 2021 Draft Classes Show Out
We mentioned Tua Tagovailoa's performance, the first pick of the 2020 Dolphins class.
Austin Jackson surrendered a game-low one QB pressure, the 18th pick in 2020.
Noah Igbinoghene made a big special teams tackle on punt coverage.
Robert Hunt entered the game with the second-best run-block win rate among all NFL guards at 76 percent -- he left the game with one of the more memorable moments in recent memory (for comedic purposes only).
Raekwon Davis helped stack up blockers en route to holding Baltimore to 94 rushing yards.
Brandon Jones made seven tackles and applied pressure on Jackson twice.
Blake Ferguson executed snaps on eight punts, two point after tries and three field goals.
Jaylen Waddle caught four passes for 61 yards including a huge 35-yard gain on first-and-20.
Jaelan Phillips had a half-sack and three total tackles.
Jevon Holland had the six quarterback pressures, a sack, five total tackles and two passes defensed.
Liam Eichenberg gave Tagovailoa ample time to find Waddle on that crucial reception and recovered two fumbles.
In total, those players accounted for 510 offensive and defensive snaps and are showing significant strides midway through the 2021 season.
