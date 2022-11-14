Three Takeaways: Week 10 vs Browns

If you look at any measurement of quarterback efficiency this season, you're likely to see Tua Tagovailoa's name at the top of the list. And it's a complete team effort that has the southpaw tops of the league in passer rating (118.4), touchdown pass percentage (7.3), yards per attempt (9.1), total QBR (82.6) and countless others.

Tagovailoa was asked after the game if he could've envisioned being firmly in the discussion for the most prestigious individual award in football and, as he typically does, used it as an opportunity to talk about his teammates.

"I would say I didn't because a lot of the hard work that we've put in, like, we're just so focused on how we can win games and what that entails," Tagovailoa said. For our backs to have long touchdowns, explosive touchdowns, one each, and then being able to throw to three different guys, touchdowns; you're just in the moment and you're just enjoying that and you don't necessarily think outside of any of that. I'm really proud of our team."