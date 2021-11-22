Three Takeaways: Week 11 at Jets

Waddle's 1-yard rushing touchdown started the scoring at MetLife Stadium, capping off an 85-yard march on the opening possession of the game. Waddle became the second rookie receiver this year to find paydirt via the ground, and while Miami's lead back Myles Gaskin found the forest green paint through the air, his consistent tough runs helped Miami milk that fourth quarter clock and preserve the victory.

Gaskin rushed for 89 yards on 23 attempts and Duke Johnson added 18 on four carries in his Dolphins debut. The 25 rushing yards on the final series helped the Dolphins wind six minutes and 50 seconds off the game clock and kick the field goal that pushed the lead to 10 points with less than two minutes to play. That preceding drive drained even more clock as the Dolphins took seven minutes and 44 seconds to polish off that scoring march (capped by the five-yard Gaskin touchdown reception).

In total, Miami possessed the football for 11 minutes and 53 seconds in the fourth quarter. Before the long, sustained drives, the Dolphins found the end zone in expedited fashion. It was the work of Gaskin and the run game that teed up the longest pass completion in Tagovailoa's career, a 65-yard strike to Mack Hollins to break the third quarter deadlock.

That 90-yard drive took only four plays. Just two snaps before the bomb, Gaskin's 20-yard run on second-and-14 gave the Dolphins a fresh set of downs and brought the offense out of the shadow of its own goalpost.