Three Takeaways: Week 12 vs Panthers

The Dolphins had answers all day against the NFL's top-ranked passing defense and No. 6 scoring defense. Tua Tagovailoa's 230 passing yards were the second-highest total against this Panthers defense this season. The second-year southpaw completed over 80 percent of his passes (87.1 percent) for the second straight week. The only other quarterbacks to achieve that feat since 1950 (min. 30 attempts per game) are Peyton Manning in 2013, Drew Brees in 2018 and Kyler Murray earlier this season.

Tagovailoa now has 16 starts in the books. He's posted 27 total touchdowns compared to 12 turnovers, a passer rating of 90.5 and a record of 9-7. His 57.6 Total QBR ranks ninth in the NFL.

His top target, Jaylen Waddle, is second in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards since Week 6. He's quickly approaching Dolphins rookie records in both those departments. Waddle was the first Miami receiver to go over 100 yards in the first half of a game since Jakeem Grant in 2017.

The running game found contributions across the roster. Myles Gaskin showed his nose for the goal line with a pair of rushing touchdowns while newcomer Phillip Lindsay rushed for 42 yards in his Dolphins debut, including a key blitz pickup on the 57-yard strike from Tagovailoa to Waddle. Tagovailoa rushed for a big first down and tight end Durham Smythe successfully converted a pair of third-and-short sneaks from under center as the Dolphins piled up 111 yards on the ground.