Three Takeaways: Week 12 vs Texans

By the second play of the third possession in Sunday's win, Tua Tagovailoa had found his sixth different receiver for a completion. Nine pass catchers got into the box score with a reception in the game, just one game after Tagovailoa found eight different receivers in Week 10 vs. Cleveland.

Despite feeding targets to two of the NFL's top five receiving yardage leaders (Tyreek Hill, first with 1,233 and Jaylen Waddle, fifth with 963), the Miami passing attack is hitting defenses from all angles. River Cracraft caught a career-high four passes for 55 yards and Trent Sherfield chipped in with two grabs for 33 yards. Sherfield made a tough, contested fourth-down catch inside the five-yard-line on Miami's opening touchdown drive, a microcosm of the type of player he has been for Miami this season – reliable, tough, and willing to do the dirty work.

Tagovailoa has been the premier passer in the NFL this year by nearly every efficiency metric; a distinction manifested by his own prowess, but also the belief of his Head Coach, Mike McDaniel.