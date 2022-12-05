Three Takeaways: Week 13 at 49ers

The old adage extends to all sports – give a good team extra opportunities and victory becomes elusive. After striking gold on the opening play with a 75-yard rip from Tagovailoa to Trent Sherfield – the fastest touchdown to begin a game in franchise history at 10 seconds – the Dolphins went three-and-out on three of the next four possessions. The usual sharpness we've grown accustomed to this season looked a little off on those throws to the intermediate-middle portion of the field

"It sucks. It sucks that we didn't come out and say what we wanted to do collectively as a team," Tagovailoa said. "Obviously that starts with me offensively. Turnovers, third downs, communication errors; in that retrospect it's hard to win a game when you're not on your p's and q's and you're not dialed in."

Those misses kept the game close early, while giveaways and penalties doomed the outcome late. Defensive pass interference on third down extended the Niners' first touchdown march and a holding call erased a 20-yard run by Raheem Mostert. That foul put Miami in first-and-25 from the plus-43-yard-line as opposed to a first down at the plus-13-yard-line. The very next play was a 49ers interception.

It was the first of three 49ers picks as the Dolphins lost the turnover battle four to one. The eight Dolphins penalties were double the amount called on the 49ers, and time of possession was a 2:1 split in favor of the home team.