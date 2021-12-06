Three Takeaways: Week 13 vs. Giants

It was a record-setting day for the Dolphins' 2021 first-round picks. The two Jaylen's/Jaelan's picked the same day to move to the top of the franchise rookie record books. The sixth-pick in the draft -- wide receiver Jaylen Waddle -- surpassed Jarvis Landry for most rookie receptions with his 86th grab on the season. Waddle is now tied for second in the NFL in receptions among all players and is 14th in receiving yards (849).

Fellow first-rounder Jaelan Phillips, selected No. 18 overall, moved to the top of the Dolphins rookie leaderboard with his 8.5 sacks, collecting two more on Sunday. With the three sacks last week against the Panthers, Phillips became the first rookie to record at least six sacks over a three-game span since Julius Peppers did it back in 2002.

Jevon Holland leads all NFL safeties in QB pressures (15), per Pro Football Focus. He's also tied for third among safeties with nine passes defensed.

Liam Eichenberg matched his season-low in QB pressures allowed, surrendering just one hurry in the game Sunday (PFF). It was his third time this season with a single digit in the pressures-allowed column and second time in as many weeks.