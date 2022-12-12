Three Takeaways: Week 14 at Chargers

One area the Dolphins offense had really exploited defenses this season was the intermediate passing game. Through the first 12 weeks, Tua Tagovailoa was on a torrent pace attacking this area of the field with Tyreek Hill trending towards a record-breaking 2,000-yard season.

After the 49ers limited that, the Chargers upped the ante. Tagovailoa was just 10-of-28 throwing the football with just two completions on seven throws of 10-plus air yards between the numbers. The Chargers challenged Miami receivers to the tune of just one completion on eight targets against press coverage, and wide receivers Hill and Jaylen Waddle were both held to season-low average separation numbers.

Tagovailoa was asked after the game if the Chargers did something specifically that other teams haven't in defending Miami.

"No, they didn't," said Tagovailoa. "They played to what they're good at, and we just didn't execute. It's very disappointing for us to go out there as an offense and show what we showed. That's not up to our standard, that's not how we play football here, and that was very disappointing."

Miami was outgained 432-219 in total yardage. Tagovailoa's 35.7 percent completion rate and 5.2 yards per pass were both season-lows. Coming into the game, the Chargers were allowing a league-high 5.4 yards per rush. Outside of 28 yards on three Tagovailoa scrambles, Miami rushed for 64 yards on 16 rush attempts, an average of four yards per carry.