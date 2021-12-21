Three Takeaways: Week 15 vs. Jets

It's hard to pinpoint which was the best part of the celebration. The Hard Rock Hurdle into the stands. The well-executed worm for a 320-pound man wearing football pads. Just those two alone would've gone into the celebration hall of fame. Then, he went to the break dance windmill-exit and struck the pose for a perfect closer.

According to Wilkins, that was a tamed down version of the skills in which he's truly capable.

"I was holding back, honestly," Wilkins said. "You ain't seen me at a wedding or at a bar mitzvah or nothing like that. That's when the moves are on full display. But it was definitely exciting. It was cool. I was happy I was able to make a play for my team. But yeah, I don't know how I squeezed all that into 40 seconds or into however long the play clock was because I felt like I was going for a while. I enjoyed it. It was fun. Glad I could make a play for my team."

The dancing is fun, no doubt, but the energy Wilkins brings to game day is the same energy he brings to the practice field, meetings and walkthroughs, and even press conferences. He reminds us often that football is supposed to be fun, and did that again on Sunday.