Three Takeaways: Week 16 at Saints

"We always stress playing complementary football," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. "So, the defense giving the offense the ball back and the offense capitalizing on those turnovers. Then, also in the kicking game, whether it's a punt and being able to back their team up and putting our defense in a good situation and vice-versa with our kick return and punt return game. It's something that definitely gives us life, whether it's the offense scoring on the first drive or scoring in general, or the defense getting a big third down stop or a turnover and scoring, it's definitely something that gives this team life."

It's clear the Dolphins game plan is designed to give the team the best chance to win the game – not to gain a certain amount of yards or fulfill any individual statistic quotas – and we saw that Monday night.

When the offense needed a play, however, Tagovailoa delivered with a dime to wide receiver Mack Hollins, who has turned into a timely big-play wide receiver. Facing third-and-9 early in the third quarter, the Saints were a stop away from getting the ball back with good field position facing just a seven-point deficit.