Three Takeaways: Week 16 vs Packers

The players that touch the football get the headlines win or lose. The old cliché says the quarterback gets more credit than he deserves for wins, and more blame than is owed for the losses.

Instead of one player deciding outcomes, a myriad of variables contribute to what ultimately makes up the final score. The Miami defense did it's best to hold the fort. That included fewer than six yards per drop back from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and just 3.16 yards per rush in the game for Green Bay. Most importantly, Miami held Green Bay to just 26 points despite facing some challenging field position throughout the game.

The Packers had possessions that began at the Miami 9-, 14-, and 49-yard-lines. They also opened three different series with the football beginning at their own 36-, 38-, and 46-yard-lines. That's two possessions starting in the red zone and three more just a first down or two away from entering scoring range. Turnovers, penalties and big plays allowed on special teams afforded the Packers a comeback opportunity – one they seized to keep their season alive.