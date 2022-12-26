Presented by
TRUSTe

Three Takeaways: Week 16 vs Packers

Dec 26, 2022 at 02:17 PM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

December was a tough month for the Dolphins as they finished the calendar year losing four in a row. However, with the team sitting at 8-7 heading into a pair of clashes with divisional rivals, everything is still out there for them to accomplish. Wins in the final two contests will secure Miami a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

Before we turn the page to Sunday's upcoming clash in Foxboro, we look at where it went wrong on Christmas Day against the Packers.

For more coverage on the Dolphins, download the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield is the Miami Dolphins Podcast Network's home for in-depth analysis and coverage of your team.

Here are the three takeaways from the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the Packers.

1. Rough fourth quarter

Over the first two-plus years of his career, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has delivered in the big moments, posting one of the NFL's best fourth-quarter career passer ratings. And just this season, Tagovailoa is in all-time territory with regards to his performance on both third downs and in the fourth quarter.

That's why Sunday's result was so jarring. Three interceptions in the fourth quarter, each on a possession in which Miami had the opportunity to take the lead. After the game, Tagovailoa explained that they were each caused by different errors – an overthrow, a miscommunication and just a bad ball.

For Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, the upshot is that there is in fact still a tomorrow. The team heads to a building this week that has produced two Dolphins wins in the last three outings. Tagovailoa is also unbeaten in his four career starts against the Patriots.

2. Losing in the margins

The players that touch the football get the headlines win or lose. The old cliché says the quarterback gets more credit than he deserves for wins, and more blame than is owed for the losses.

Instead of one player deciding outcomes, a myriad of variables contribute to what ultimately makes up the final score. The Miami defense did it's best to hold the fort. That included fewer than six yards per drop back from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and just 3.16 yards per rush in the game for Green Bay. Most importantly, Miami held Green Bay to just 26 points despite facing some challenging field position throughout the game.

The Packers had possessions that began at the Miami 9-, 14-, and 49-yard-lines. They also opened three different series with the football beginning at their own 36-, 38-, and 46-yard-lines. That's two possessions starting in the red zone and three more just a first down or two away from entering scoring range. Turnovers, penalties and big plays allowed on special teams afforded the Packers a comeback opportunity – one they seized to keep their season alive.

"Apparently we needed another gut check, and we've got to — there were critical errors, turnovers," McDaniel said postgame. "I mean, the percentages of winning games where you're — what were we, minus 3? You turn the ball over four times; yeah, you're not going to win the football game. I thought on top of all that, there was some uncharacteristic really, really controllable penalties that were absolutely devastating."

3. Everything remains in front of these Dolphins

What if I told you that Miami can punch its ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2016 as early as next week?

The path to the playoffs has had its rough spots, but the opportunity to make it so still remains. Beat the Patriots, and the odds of getting an extra game increase substantially. The Dolphins then get in with just a Jets loss at Seattle or a Dolphins win vs. the Jets in Week 18.

That fact alone should demonstrate, yet again, that every game carries nearly-equal weight, for all intents and purposes. Because of Miami's 8-3 start, they're still alive despite losing four straight.

For more analysis, takeaways and breakdowns, check out the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Week 15 at Bills

Miami drops its third straight in a picturesque, entertaining prime time showdown with the Buffalo Bills

news

Three Takeaways: Week 14 at Chargers

The Dolphins return from the west coast following another difficult defeat as we examine the 23-17 loss in Los Angeles

news

Three Takeaways: Week 13 at 49ers

The Dolphins' five-game winning streak met it's end Sunday in Santa Clara – examining the takeaways from the 33-17 defeat

news

Three Takeaways: Week 12 vs Texans

The Dolphins head into December with their best 11-game start in 21 years after a 30-15 win over visiting Houston

news

Three Takeaways: Week 10 vs Browns

The Dolphins put their best foot forward with a comprehensive 39-17 victory heading into the bye week

news

Three Takeaways: Week 9 at Bears

Behind another sterling offensive output and timely defense and special teams, the Dolphins win third straight and improve to 6-3 on the season

news

Three Takeaways: Week 8 at Lions

Dolphins ride offensive fireworks and key stops on defense to a second straight win and improve to 5-3

news

Three Takeaways: Week 7 vs Steelers

Dolphins defense holds off a late Steelers rally to improve to 4-3

news

Three Takeaways: Week 5 at Jets

The Dolphins come out of New York dealing with some injuries and a second-straight loss

news

Three Takeaways: Week 4 at Bengals

Despite another resilient effort, Dolphins come up short in Cincinnati, fall to 3-1 on the season

news

Three Takeaways: Week 3 vs Bills

The Dolphins are 3-0 after taking down the Buffalo Bills and extending the winning streak at Hard Rock Stadium to eight games

Advertising