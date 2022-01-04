Three Takeaways: Week 17 at Titans

The Dolphins were driving deep into Titans territory early in the fourth quarter of a 17-3 game, with a chance to bring what seemed like a one-sided contest in nasty elements to a one-score game. But between an offense that could not find its way into the end zone and defense that surrendered nearly 200 yards on the ground, the levy finally broke.

Punt, punt, punt, fumble -- those were the results of Miami's first four drives. A fumble set the Titans up in the red zone. Still, Tennessee was only able to create 10 points of separation on the scoreboard with back-to-back punts of their own to open the game. The second half started the same -- with two Titans punts -- continuously giving the offense an opportunity to cut the lead to one score.

As the temperature dropped throughout the game and the rain started pouring, the Titans then turned up the heat on the ground. Running back D'Onta Foreman accounted for 132 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, while Dontrell Hilliard added a 39-yard scamper to the end zone to but a final stamp on the day for Tennessee.

This was a disappointing performance from a defense that has played well throughout the second half of the season. For the offense, it mirrored what we have seen at other points this year.