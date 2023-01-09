Three Takeaways: Week 18 vs Jets

This game always felt like it would come down to a big defensive stand or a splash play on that side of the ball. Turns out, it was both for the Dolphins, who got a stop on the Jets' penultimate drive and then finished the deal with a game-ending safety.

Neither team found the end zone, but Miami's ability to keep Jets quarterback Joe Flacco under constant duress, while completely shutting down the run game, gave the Dolphins chance after chance to bring it home.

"A six-point outing is tough any way you cut it in the National Football League, and I've been really, really proud of them specifically in the last three weeks," McDaniel said. "I thought that down the stretch, when we needed it most, they'd really come through. So yeah, I can't say enough about that effort when this team needed it."

The Jets ran for just 38 yards on 20 carries – their lowest output of the season in terms of total rushing and yards per attempt. Those early-down efforts set up opportunities on passing downs, as the Dolphins produced a season-high 10 quarterback hits in the game.

Jaelan Phillips' four quarterback hits were the most by a Miami defender in a game this season. It gave him 17 for the season, which ranked tied for sixth among all edge defenders (per Pro Football Focus' classification). Christian Wilkins led the way with three run stops. He ended the season with 55 run stops, 11 more than the second-place finisher among interior defensive lineman (DeForest Bucker).