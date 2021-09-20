Three Takeaways: Week 2

The offense, despite the early errors, had opportunities to make it a game in the first half. No wide receiver in the NFL has more contested catches (PFF) since the start of 2019 than DeVante Parker. On a broken play in the second quarter, Parker did what he does best and boxed out Buffalo cornerback Tre'Davious White giving the long, leaping wide out an open shot at a 32-yard touchdown reception. Instead, the football separated his hands and fell harmlessly to the end zone turf.

Albert Wilson got himself open on a second-and-6 from the plus-11-yard-line just four plays later. Beyond the sticks with room to operate near the goal line, the ball again fell to the grass. On the very next play, Jakeem Grant caught a pass in traffic that appeared to set up a fourth-and-inches opportunity, but Taron Johnson's hit jarred the ball free, resulting in Miami's second turnover in the early-going.

Rookie Jaylen Waddle dropped a swing pass that was thrown on his back hip, but he had both hands on the ball. He also muffed a punt when Miami had a chance to get points on the board with 30 seconds to play in the first half.