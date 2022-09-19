Three Takeaways: Week 2 at Ravens

It's amazing what one quarter of football can do for a player's reputation. All summer, we shared the electrifying practice clips of QB1 throwing dimes up and down the field. Now, with a six-touchdown, 469-yard performance, Tua Tagovailoa is showing the world what his teammates knew he was capable of.

Tying an NFL record with four fourth-quarter touchdowns, Tagovailoa propelled his name to the top of nearly every leaderboard with a signature performance. Completing 13-of-17 passes for 199 yards in the game's final frame pushed Tagovailoa's stat line to 36-of-50 for 469 yards and six touchdown passes on the day, good for a passer rating of 121.4.

Beyond the box score, Miami's third-year signal-caller showed a little bit of everything. He extended plays, including a strike while throwing on the move to Jaylen Waddle for the game-winning touchdown. He moved defenders with his eyes and attacked aggressively down the field. On the day, Tagovailoa attempted five passes of 20-or-more air yards and hit four of them for three touchdowns and 155 yards. On throws of 10-or-more air yards, Tagovailoa was 13-of-18 for 315 yards and four touchdowns.