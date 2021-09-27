Three Takeaways: Week 3 at Las Vegas

The game followed a perfect opening script for the Dolphins with a quick 14 points sparked by a pair of defensive plays (Elandon Roberts' 85-yard interception return for a touchdown and a pair of short-yardage stops to re-possess the ball at the plus-34-yard-line).

Then, things stalled for a stretch. Las Vegas scored 25 unanswered points to widen their lead to two possessions in a game where the Miami offense was stuck in neutral for large stretches. Then, the defense bowed up after a Jason Sanders field goal pulled the team to within eight in the final moments. Converting a pair of fourth downs and a two-point conversion on a do-or-die drive, Jacoby Brissett brought Miami back to send the game to overtime. After the Raiders opened the extra period with a field goal, Miami converted again on fourth down, this time needing 20 yards to keep the game alive, before evening the score once more. In the end, the Dolphins didn't get the desired result, but they showed their mental makeup.