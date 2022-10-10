Three Takeaways: Week 5 at Jets

The Miami run game produced its best results under McDaniel as lead back Raheem Mostert passed the century mark (118 yards) at 6.3 yards per rush and scored his first touchdown as a member of the Dolphins.

Mostert's vision and ability to accelerate through the second level play a significant role in that number, but so does the design of the Dolphins multi-faceted rushing attack. Early in the game, Tyreek Hill took an end around for 10 yards. From that point, the Jets honored the edge and the dummy motion of the Miami receivers behind the formation on a few occasions.

Durham Smythe snuck under center on the last play of the first half before sneaking into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown plunge. Holes are opening, the backs are hitting it and perhaps the preferable balanced attack is coming down the pike, especially with the way the game is trending in 2022.

"It was obvious from very early in the game that they were going to play the pass until we proved otherwise," McDaniel said. I can't remember a first or second down single safety defense until the second half."