Three Takeaways: Week 5 at Tampa Bay

All season long in 2020, the Dolphins could count on a stingy defense that turned up the heat on opposing quarterbacks, played sticky coverage in the back end and pried the ball from every single opponent, usually multiple times per game. Through five games of 2021, many of those identifying traits have not carried over. The Buccaneers offense threw the ball at will as Tom Brady topped 400 passing yards and five touchdowns.

"We're out of sync in a lot of ways," Brian Flores said. "Run defense, pass defense, [and] pass rush. We're a little bit of a step behind, I would say. We've got to make a lot of corrections. [There's] a lot of things we need to address, and we'll do that. We've been doing that. We've addressed some things, but we're not seeing the production on Sundays. Really, that's all that matters. But I would say we are a little bit out of sync."