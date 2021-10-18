Three Takeaways: Week 6 vs. Jacksonville

"Disappointed. These guys work hard and prepare hard to compete. They do a lot of the right things. It's disappointing to not get the results and do a lot of the right things."

Those were Head Coach Brian Flores' thoughts following a fifth-straight loss for Miami. Disappointment can be a difficult emotion to process, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa echoed in his post-game press conference.

"We lost," he said. "It's tough to kind of critique how I performed or how any of our guys performed. You know, right now, just it's tough in the locker room right now. Take a look at that when we get back to Florida."

Nobody could've envisioned a 1-5 start to this season that began with so much anticipation.

The arrival at this juncture is a concoction of critical mistakes at the most inopportune times. The Dolphins are playing with small margins -- without the starting quarterback for four games, without the top two cornerbacks in the game yesterday -- and they've not been able to overcome that limited room for error, not even close.