Three Takeaways: Week 7 vs. Atlanta

The Dolphins defense surrendered 10 points off turnovers, including a short field after a long interception return, but otherwise made a handful of plays. Removing the short-field touchdown, the Dolphins put together a string of defensive stands that resulted in two punts, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Xavien Howard's second interception of the year was a classic 'X' pick, undercutting an over route and taking the ball away from the Atlanta receiver. PFF charted Howard with one reception allowed for 28 yards and a passer rating of 2.1 on eight targets.

Emmanuel Ogbah's forced fumble was the result of relentless effort. Ogbah wound up behind the quarterback but stayed in pursuit and it paid off with a big takeaway.

Rookie Jevon Holland had the hit of the day and chipped in with a sack of his own on Matt Ryan.

Christian Wilkins registered six more tackles, moving him into second place among all interior defensive linemen (PFF). He also leads all defensive linemen from the 2019 class in career tackles and ranks sixth this season at his position in run-stop win percentage (43). He also has 12 QB pressures, which lands him as the No. 9 overall graded interior lineman.