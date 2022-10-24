Three Takeaways: Week 7 vs Steelers

On a night where the only perfect team in NFL history was in attendance to celebrate 50 years of an unmatched accomplishment, the Dolphins offense started quickly and gave the team a lead it would never relinquish. Miami scored on its first three possessions of the game including a blazing opening drive touchdown that saw quarterback Tua Tagovailoa complete six of his seven passes for 68 yards and the scoring strike to running back Raheem Mostert.

But after 13 first quarter points, Miami scored just three more the rest of the game. Per Tagovailoa, there was a lot of meat left on the bone in the victory.

"Miscues with ball placement, communication with a route that this receiver thought was this look and I thought was that look," Tagovailoa said of the second half struggles. "Just miscommunications on our part with that. We just couldn't find our rhythm again. Yeah, that's something we'll have to work on."

The upshot? While Miami ranks just 19th in points per game, their 6.06 yards per play is sixth in the NFL.