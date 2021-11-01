Three Takeaways: Week 8 at Buffalo

While Miami kept Buffalo in check in the first half, the Bills took advantage of their possessions in the back part of the contest. After the success through the first six drives, Buffalo scored each of the final four times they possessed the football. The scoring run began with a 13-play drive that covered 80 yards and chewed up 7:06 of game clock, giving the home side a 10-3 advantage with under four minutes to play in the third quarter.

On that series, Buffalo converted a first down on third-and-14. Later, on third-and-1 from the Dolphins' 41-yard-line, Elandon Roberts had Josh Allen dead to rights three yards behind the line-of-scrimmage, but the 240-pound quarterback made the linebacker miss and moved the sticks.

Five plays later, a zero-blitz got home forcing Allen to throw a fadeaway lob. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel tackled tight end Tommy Sweeney with the ball in the air for an obvious pass interference flag. Buffalo scored on the next play.

It was an unwelcomed return of the script that played out earlier in the season – a lack of complementary football in all three phases to take control of a game and a rotation of mistakes, causing self-inflicted wounds.

Miami committed nine penalties for 58 yards, including offensive fouls at critical times. Getting lined up was a problem for the Dolphins' offensive attack all game long, but a late second quarter gaffe forced them to pay the ultimate price. On third-and-5 from the Buffalo 12-yard-line, Mike Gesicki spent the majority of the play clock correctly aligning his fellow receivers, then went across the formation in motion. But before he could clear the quarterback, the ball was snapped square off of Gesicki's chest. Instead of a halftime lead and receiving the second-half kickoff, Miami committed a red zone turnover for the second straight week and went three-and-out on the ensuing possession in the third quarter.