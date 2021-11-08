Three Takeaways: Week 9 vs Houston

It started brewing last week in Buffalo, but Sunday against Tyrod Taylor and the Houston Texans, the Miami defense came to play with their best performance of the year. They forced four turnovers and dumped Taylor for five sacks en route to a smothering performance, one that resulted in just 14 first downs, a 35.3 percent third down conversion rate, 272 total yards and a victory in the time of possession battle.

The secret sauce was the combination of contributors. On the back end, the young safety tandem of Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland combined for eight total tackles, an interception, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery. On top of it all, a pass-rush plan that perplexed the Houston offense for 60 minutes spearheaded by the versatility of these young playmakers. Holland and Jones came on blitzes a combined 19 times, including a handful of "get-off-the-field" occurrences on third down (an INT, a PBU, another incompletion forced).

"I think both of those young guys are doing some good things," Brian Flores said. "When you have guys who can play down in the box, play in the deep part of the field, do a good job with disguising – are they blitzing, are they playing in coverage, are they playing in man, is it zone? That gives us some flexibility defensively. I think those guys are improving in those areas every week and it's helping us."

Aiding in the pressure-filled performance, Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips combined for 11 QB pressures and 3.5 sacks. On back-to-back plays late in the second quarter, the pair lined up on the same side – Ogbah outside, Phillips inside – and executed rush games that produced an Ogbah sack and a Jerome Baker interception. Baker contributed with the pick, four QB pressures and five run stops of his own.

"I think both of them executed well on the play," Josh Boyer said. "I think we got a number of guys that we can lineup next to each other. Obviously, we always try to put guys in positions where we feel they can succeed. They executed very well on the play and that's a credit to Emmanuel and a credit to Jaelen on that play. Obviously, 'Bake' (Jerome Baker) was able to finish the play for us on one of those. It's really a credit to the players. They executed very well."

Phillips produced his second-highest pressure-rate percentage of the season at 25 percent (Week 4 vs. Indiaapolis, 27.2 percent).

Emmanuel Ogbah's 35 QB pressures are tied for 10th-most among edge defenders (PFF) and his 18 run stops (run-down tackles within two yards of the LOS) are tied for 11th at the position.