Three Takeaways: Wildcard Round at Buffalo

Progress in this league is rarely linear and it's usually not immediate. The teams that have reached the mountain top over the last decade-plus usually endure some heartbreak along the way. Last year's Rams. The Chiefs prior to their 2019 title. Even the Peyton Manning Colts and Drew Brees Saints suffered devastating losses before achieving their ultimate goal.

Now, for the Dolphins, they earned some valuable postseason experience. They got a taste of competing in high-intensity situations with the greatest stakes the sport can offer – elimination games. That can only benefit this team moving forward. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill discussed playoff atmospheres last week. With the benefit of hindsight, the value of Sunday's experience is relatively quantifiable given Hill's comments.

"Games are much more elevated in the playoffs," Hill said. "Guys are sharper. Guys are much more on their assignments. And the game is much faster. It's going to be a lot different because it's single-game elimination, so guys got to play at a different speed."

How's this for growth? The Dolphins played the Bills three times this season with a cumulative score of 85-81, a team they struggled with last in previous years and one that is a popular Super Bowl pick. Furthermore, the Dolphins were within one score in the fourth quarter in every game they didn't win this season, indicating they had a chance to win every game in the final frame. The last time that happened was 1984.